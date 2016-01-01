Hungry? Then you have to try out the Camp House Bar and Grill located in Sanford Florida. The Camp House Bar and Grill was designed to be a natural extension of the lifestyle and values exemplified by BuckedUp® and Spooled® Fishing Apparel. “We hunt together, we fish together, We eat together,” the Camp House Bar and Grill was developed with the commitment to provide a community driven restaurant that compliments the brands, where coming together with family and friends is a part of everyday life.