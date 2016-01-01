Hungry? Then you have to try out the Camp House Bar and Grill located in Sanford Florida. The Camp House Bar and Grill was designed to be a natural extension of the lifestyle and values exemplified by BuckedUp® and Spooled® Fishing Apparel. “We hunt together, we fish together, We eat together,” the Camp House Bar and Grill was developed with the commitment to provide a community driven restaurant that compliments the brands, where coming together with family and friends is a part of everyday life.
I have worked in Sanford, Florida for a year now and my 1st chance to stop in at the Camp House Bar and Grill for Lunch. I had the Lunch Special BLT Mahi Sandwich which was excellent!
I had lunch two days ago. Food and service were awesome and the prices were very reasonable. The brisket was spot on. A modern twist on an old Florida fish camp.
This place is one of the rare local places to get great food with a great atmosphere. Totally love coming here staff is great!
I love everything about this place. The waitresses, cooks and bartenders are all great people. The food is always good and drinks cold and on the table fast. Nice outside bar area, lots of tvs and plenty of seating. Definitely give this place a try.
Our first time here and it won't be our last! I had a very good Reuben with a side of fries. Very fresh and hot! This plate full didn't sit on the cooks counter at all before it got to me. Hubby had the pulled pork sandwich that came with Cole slaw on it and a side of black eyed peas, just like Grandma used to make! He said it was really, REALLY good. We got there just before the lunch time crowd, but I bet if this place keeps up the good work, they will need to expand the dinning room! We will be back!